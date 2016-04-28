UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 17
May 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 24 points lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.25 percent ahead of the cash market open.
April 28 IPG Photonics Corp
* IPG Photonics reports 4 pct revenue growth for first quarter 2016
* Q1 earnings per share $0.92
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.98 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q2 2016 revenue $235 million to $250 million
* Sees Q2 2016 earnings per share $1.10 to $1.25
* Q1 revenue $207.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $209.5 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.26, revenue view $253.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
May 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 24 points lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.25 percent ahead of the cash market open.
* FDA grants Bayer priority review for investigational compound Copanlisib in Follicular Lymphoma