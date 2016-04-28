UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 17
May 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 24 points lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.25 percent ahead of the cash market open.
April 28 Oracle Corp
* Oracle buys textura
* Deal for $663 million
* Oracle Corp says deal valued at $663 million
* Oracle Corp says deal valued at $26.00 per share in cash
* Says board of directors of Oracle has unanimously approved transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
May 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 24 points lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.25 percent ahead of the cash market open.
* FDA grants Bayer priority review for investigational compound Copanlisib in Follicular Lymphoma