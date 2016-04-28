BRIEF-Spain's Criteria says won't comment on Atlantia-Abertis for 3-4 weeks
* Says the bank will not make an announcement on the Atlantia bid for Spain's Abertis for "three or four weeks"
April 28 Suffolk Bancorp
* Suffolk Bancorp reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share $0.41
* Suffolk bancorp says core operating efficiency ratio improved to 61.5 pct versus 66.4 pct in Q1 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
May 17 Australian shares finished at their lowest in seven weeks on Wednesday, as bank stocks lost ground while disappointing wage growth and consumer confidence data also hurt sentiment.