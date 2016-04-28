UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 17
May 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 24 points lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.25 percent ahead of the cash market open.
April 28 CRA International Inc
* Charles River Associates (CRA) reports results for the first quarter of 2016
* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.30
* Q1 earnings per share $0.27
* Revenue for Q1 of fiscal 2016 increased to $80.9 million, compared with $78.0 million for Q1 of fiscal 2015
* Affirming guidance of 2016 non-GAAP revenue in range of $312 million-$322 million, non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin in range of 15.8 pct-16.6 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
May 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 24 points lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.25 percent ahead of the cash market open.
* FDA grants Bayer priority review for investigational compound Copanlisib in Follicular Lymphoma