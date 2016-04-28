April 28 Baxalta Inc

* Baxalta exceeds guidance and delivers strong sales and earnings for first quarter 2016

* Q1 earnings per share $0.21

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.47 excluding items

* Q1 revenue $1.5 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.47 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Given proposed merger agreement with Shire Plc , Baxalta will not be hosting an investor conference call to discuss financial results

* Company will not be providing financial guidance for Q2 or full-year 2016

* Previously-Issued guidance for Baxalta as a standalone entity is no longer applicable Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)