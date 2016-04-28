BRIEF-Generation Investment Management Llp says plans to vote against re-election of chairperson
* Generation Investment Management Llp says plans to vote against re-election of chairperson of Jones Lang Lasalle Inc Sheila Penrose - SEC filing
April 28 Travelzoo Inc
* Q1 earnings per share $0.14
* Travelzoo reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 revenue $34.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $37.6 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
TORONTO, May 16 Canada's biggest non-bank lender Home Capital Group Inc on Tuesday published data showing that its deposit balances were continuing to decline.