UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 17
May 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 24 points lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.25 percent ahead of the cash market open.
April 28 Pinnacle Foods Inc
* Pinnacle Foods Inc. reports 1st quarter fiscal 2016 results
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.21
* Reaffirms FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share view $2.08 to $2.13
* Q1 earnings per share $0.40 excluding items
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 sales $754.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $774.7 million
* Capital expenditures for full year are expected to be in range of $135 million to $145 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
May 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 24 points lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.25 percent ahead of the cash market open.
* FDA grants Bayer priority review for investigational compound Copanlisib in Follicular Lymphoma