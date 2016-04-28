April 28 Meredith Corp

* Meredith Corporation delivers strong fiscal 2016 third quarter results

* Q3 earnings per share $1.79

* Sees Q4 2016 earnings per share $1.01 to $1.06

* Q3 earnings per share $0.92 excluding items

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.80 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $3.25 to $3.30

* Sees Q4 total company revenues to be up in low- to mid-single digits

* Sees Q4 total local media group revenues to be up in mid- to high-single digits

* FY2016 earnings per share view $3.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q4 total national media group revenues to be flat to up slightly Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)