UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 17
May 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 24 points lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.25 percent ahead of the cash market open.
April 28 Meredith Corp
* Meredith Corporation delivers strong fiscal 2016 third quarter results
* Q3 earnings per share $1.79
* Sees Q4 2016 earnings per share $1.01 to $1.06
* Q3 earnings per share $0.92 excluding items
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.80 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $3.25 to $3.30
* Sees Q4 total company revenues to be up in low- to mid-single digits
* Sees Q4 total local media group revenues to be up in mid- to high-single digits
* FY2016 earnings per share view $3.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q4 total national media group revenues to be flat to up slightly Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
