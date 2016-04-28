April 28 BorgWarner Inc

* BorgWarner reports first quarter 2016 U.S. GAAP net earnings of $0.75 per diluted share, or $0.80 per diluted share excluding non-comparable items

* Q1 sales $2.269 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.23 billion

* Sees Q2 2016 earnings per share $0.78 to $0.83

* BorgWarner Inc says has updated its 2016 full year guidance

* Q2 2016 net sales growth is expected to be within a range of 10.6 pct to 16.0 pct

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.75

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.78 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share $0.80 excluding items

* Borgwarner inc says 2016 net sales growth is now expected to be within a range of 12.7 pct to 17.5 pct compared with 2015

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.84, revenue view $2.35 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2016 earnings per share view $3.26, revenue view $9.17 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* 2016 net earnings are still expected to be within a range of $3.11 to $3.32 per diluted share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)