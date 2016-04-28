UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 17
May 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 24 points lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.25 percent ahead of the cash market open.
April 28 BorgWarner Inc
* BorgWarner reports first quarter 2016 U.S. GAAP net earnings of $0.75 per diluted share, or $0.80 per diluted share excluding non-comparable items
* Q1 sales $2.269 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.23 billion
* Sees Q2 2016 earnings per share $0.78 to $0.83
* BorgWarner Inc says has updated its 2016 full year guidance
* Q2 2016 net sales growth is expected to be within a range of 10.6 pct to 16.0 pct
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.75
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.78 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share $0.80 excluding items
* Borgwarner inc says 2016 net sales growth is now expected to be within a range of 12.7 pct to 17.5 pct compared with 2015
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.84, revenue view $2.35 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2016 earnings per share view $3.26, revenue view $9.17 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* 2016 net earnings are still expected to be within a range of $3.11 to $3.32 per diluted share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* FDA grants Bayer priority review for investigational compound Copanlisib in Follicular Lymphoma