May 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 24 points lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.25 percent ahead of the cash market open.
April 28 Priceline Group Inc
* Priceline Group CEO Darren Huston resigns; chairman Jeffery Boyd appointed interim ceo
* Current Booking.com president and chief operating officer Gillian Tans has been named chief executive officer of Booking.com
* Interim CEO Gillian Tans named chief executive officer of Booking.com
* Huston resigned following an investigation overseen by independent members of board of directors of facts and circumstances surrounding a personal relationship
* Company will announce Q2 earnings on May 4th 2016
* Independent committee of board of directors overseen by Guyette will work to identify chief executive officer successor candidates
* "investigation determined that Huston had acted contrary to company's code of conduct" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* FDA grants Bayer priority review for investigational compound Copanlisib in Follicular Lymphoma