UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 17
May 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 24 points lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.25 percent ahead of the cash market open.
April 28 Trimas Corp
* Trimas Corporation reports first quarter 2016 results
* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $1.35 to $1.45 excluding items
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share $0.27
* Q1 sales $202.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $202.4 million
* Q1 earnings per share $0.27 from continuing operations excluding items
* Q1 earnings per share $0.18 from continuing operations
* Estimating 2016 sales will be relatively flat, ranging between a decline of 2 pct to an increase of 2 pct, as compared to 2015
* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.38, revenue view $854.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Trimas Corp says expects 2016 free cash flow to be between $60 million and $70 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* FDA grants Bayer priority review for investigational compound Copanlisib in Follicular Lymphoma