UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 17
May 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 24 points lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.25 percent ahead of the cash market open.
April 28 Cypress Semiconductor Corp
* Cypress CEO to step down
* Cypress Semiconductor Corp says its CEO, T.J. Rodgers , will step down this week
* Says a search - both internal and external - would be launched to replace CEO
* Cypress Semiconductor Corp says Rodgers will remain on Cypress board and become a project leader working on key technical projects Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* FDA grants Bayer priority review for investigational compound Copanlisib in Follicular Lymphoma