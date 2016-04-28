BRIEF-Altamir to invest via the Apax France IX fund in Cipres Assurances
* Transaction is expected to be completed in July 2017 Source text: http://bit.ly/2pV7qFW Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
April 28 Central Pacific Financial Corp
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Central Pacific Financial Corp. reports $11.2 million first quarter earnings
* Q1 earnings per share $0.35
* Qtrly reported net interest income of $39.2 million , compared to $36.2 million in Q1 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
VIENNA, May 17 Austrian lender Raiffeisen Bank International's first-quarter net profit rose more than expected as its operating income increased and write-downs shrank, it said, citing improving economic conditions in many of its markets.