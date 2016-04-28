April 28 Cypress Semiconductor Corp :

* Cypress reports first quarter 2016 results

* Sees Q2 2016 sales $440 million to $470 million

* Q1 revenue $425.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $425.2 million

* Q1 earnings per share $0.07

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q2 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $0.10 to $0.14

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.11, revenue view $454.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Non-GAAP consolidated gross margin for Q1 was 36.9%, down 7% from the previous quarter

* Net inventory at end of Q1 was $226 million , down 7.3% from Q4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: