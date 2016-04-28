April 28 Tower International Inc :

* Reports solid first quarter, raises full year 2016 outlook, and expects double-digit earnings growth in 2017, including retention of Europe business

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.63 excluding items

* Outlook for full year 2016 earnings from continuing operations is being raised from $3.00 to $3.20 per share