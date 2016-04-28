BRIEF-Altamir to invest via the Apax France IX fund in Cipres Assurances
* Transaction is expected to be completed in July 2017
April 28 Towne Bank
* Townebank reports record first quarter earnings
* Q1 earnings per share $0.35
* Q1 revenue rose 8.8 percent to $78.75 million
* Q1 net interest income increased to $46.34 million, a $2.78 million, or 6.38 pct, increase from Q1 of 2015
* Nonperforming assets decreased 12.55 pct during quarter
VIENNA, May 17 Austrian lender Raiffeisen Bank International's first-quarter net profit rose more than expected as its operating income increased and write-downs shrank, it said, citing improving economic conditions in many of its markets.