UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 17
May 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 24 points lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.25 percent ahead of the cash market open.
April 28 Cliffs Natural Resources Inc. :
* Reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 revenue $306 million versus I/B/E/S view $271.8 million
* For 2016, co is maintaining FY sales volume expectation of approximately 17.5 million tons from its U.S. iron ore business
* Q1 earnings per share $0.62
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Company is also maintaining its 2016 production forecast of 16 million tons of iron ore pellets
* Cliffs is increasing full-year 2016 capital expenditures expectation to $75 million from its previous expectation of $50 million
* First-quarter 2016 interest expense was $57 million , a 32 percent increase
* Says during Q1, company recorded a $179 million gain on restructuring/extinguishment of debt
* Maintaining full-year 2016 Asia Pacific iron ore sales and production volume forecast of approximately 11.5 million metric tons
* Says U.S. iron ore pellet sales volume in Q1 of 2016 was 1.9 million long tons
* Says "we also continue to significantly reduce our debt"
* "Steel market in United States has started to show consistent signs of a real recovery"
* Says for Q1 cash production cost per long ton 2 in U.S. iron ore was $47.88 , down 26 percent from $64.98 in prior year's Q1
* At end of Q1 of 2016, Cliffs had net debt 3 of $2.4 billion, compared to $2.5 billion of net debt 3 at end of Q1 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FDA grants Bayer priority review for investigational compound Copanlisib in Follicular Lymphoma