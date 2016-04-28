UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 17
May 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 24 points lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.25 percent ahead of the cash market open.
April 28 Golden Star Resources Ltd
* Golden Star Resources announces US$15 million bought deal financing
* BMO Capital Markets has agreed to buy on bought deal basis 22.8 million common shares at a price of US$0.66 per common share
* Golden Star Resources Ltd says net proceeds of offering will be used for debt reduction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* FDA grants Bayer priority review for investigational compound Copanlisib in Follicular Lymphoma