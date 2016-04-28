April 28 Superior Plus Corp

* Superior Plus Corp. announces 2016 first quarter results

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.69

* Superior Plus Corp says qtrly revenue $807.5 million versus. $976.0 million

* Superior Plus Corp says 2016 financial outlook of aocf per share has been confirmed at $1.50 to $1.80

* Oil and gas pricing volatility could have a negative impact on ability to achieve midpoint of its 2016 financial outlook

* Superior's 2016 financial outlook excludes impact of canexus acquisition