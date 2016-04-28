UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 17
May 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 24 points lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.25 percent ahead of the cash market open.
April 28 Patrick Industries Inc :
* Q1 earnings per share $0.80
* Patrick Industries Inc Reports first quarter 2016 financial results
* Net sales for q1 of 2016 increased $55.2 million or 25%, to $278.6 million
* Q1 sales rose 25 percent to $278.6 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.70, revenue view $270.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* FDA grants Bayer priority review for investigational compound Copanlisib in Follicular Lymphoma