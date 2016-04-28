UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 17
May 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 24 points lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.25 percent ahead of the cash market open.
April 28 World Fuel Services Corp
* World Fuel Services Corporation reports first quarter 2016 earnings
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.77
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.75 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share $0.75
* Q1 "results were impacted this quarter by unseasonably warm weather in U.K. and U.S. and continued weakness in marine markets"
* Qtrly revenue $5.19 billion versus $7.34 billion
* Q1 revenue view $6.71 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
May 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 24 points lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.25 percent ahead of the cash market open.
* FDA grants Bayer priority review for investigational compound Copanlisib in Follicular Lymphoma