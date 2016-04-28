UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 17
May 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 24 points lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.25 percent ahead of the cash market open.
April 28 Deluxe Corp
* Q1 earnings per share $1.18
* Deluxe reports first quarter 2016 financial results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.19
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees full year 2016 revenue $1.845 billion to $1.875 billion
* Sees full year 2016 GAAP EPS $4.84 to $4.99
* Deluxe Corp sees FY 2016 capital expenditures approx. $43 million
* Sees full year 2016 adjusted eps $4.85 to $5.00
* Deluxe corp sees Q2 diluted EPS $1.15 to $1.20
* Sees Q2 revenue $445 million to $453 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.21, revenue view $455.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly total revenue $459.3 million versus $433.6 million
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $4.85, revenue view $1.85 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly gross margin was 64.2 pct of revenue, compared to 64.8 pct in Q1 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
