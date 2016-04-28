BRIEF-Altamir to invest via the Apax France IX fund in Cipres Assurances
Transaction is expected to be completed in July 2017
April 28 BofI Holding Inc
* Bofi Holding, Inc. announces record third quarter net income, up 70.4 pct
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 earnings per share $0.56
* Qtrly net interest income $69.6 million versus $50.7 million
Bank's tier 1 core capital to adjusted average assets ratio was 8.62 pct at March 31, 2016
VIENNA, May 17 Austrian lender Raiffeisen Bank International's first-quarter net profit rose more than expected as its operating income increased and write-downs shrank, it said, citing improving economic conditions in many of its markets.