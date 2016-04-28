UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 17
May 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 24 points lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.25 percent ahead of the cash market open.
April 28 CVR Energy Inc
* Q1 loss per share $0.19
* CVR Energy reports 2016 first quarter results and announces cash dividend of 50 cents
* Q1 sales $905.5 million versus $1.389 billion
* Q1 results primarily impacted by weak crack spreads, scheduled downtime related to completion of Coffeyville refinery turnaround
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.50per share
* Company had no debt exclusive of CVR refining's and CVR partners' debt.
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.30, revenue view $806.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
