UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 17
May 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 24 points lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.25 percent ahead of the cash market open.
April 28 CVR Refining LP
* CVR refining reports 2016 first quarter results
* Q1 sales $834 million versus $1.304 billion
* Qtrly loss per share $0.46
* Q1 results impacted by downtime associated with final phase of coffeyville refinery turnaround as well as weak crack spreads
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.34, revenue view $888.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Refining margin adjusted for fifo impact per crude oil throughput barrel was $7.19 in q1 2016 versus $15.03 in q1 2015
* Will not pay a cash distribution for quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
May 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 24 points lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.25 percent ahead of the cash market open.
* FDA grants Bayer priority review for investigational compound Copanlisib in Follicular Lymphoma