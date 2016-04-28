April 28 CVR Refining LP

* CVR refining reports 2016 first quarter results

* Q1 sales $834 million versus $1.304 billion

* Qtrly loss per share $0.46

* Q1 results impacted by downtime associated with final phase of coffeyville refinery turnaround as well as weak crack spreads

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.34, revenue view $888.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Refining margin adjusted for fifo impact per crude oil throughput barrel was $7.19 in q1 2016 versus $15.03 in q1 2015

* Will not pay a cash distribution for quarter