UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 17
May 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 24 points lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.25 percent ahead of the cash market open.
April 28 TransAlta Renewables Inc
* TransAlta renewables reports first quarter 2016 results
* TransAlta renewables expects its comparable EBITDA for 2016 to be in range of $365 million and $390 million
* Qtrly adjusted FFO $0.37
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted funds from operations to be in range of $245 million and $270 million
* Sees 2016 adjusted funds from operations to be in range of $245 million and $270 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* FDA grants Bayer priority review for investigational compound Copanlisib in Follicular Lymphoma