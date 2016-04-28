UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 17
May 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 24 points lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.25 percent ahead of the cash market open.
April 28 POET Technologies Inc
* POET to acquire Denselight Semiconductors
* POET Technologies Inc says POET anticipates that denselight as a division will achieve positive net income by fiscal 201
* POET Technologies Inc says POET anticipates that denselight as a division will achieve positive net income by fiscal 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
May 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 24 points lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.25 percent ahead of the cash market open.
* FDA grants Bayer priority review for investigational compound Copanlisib in Follicular Lymphoma