April 28 Mint Corp

* Mint provides corporate update

* Mint Corp says Mint Middle East signed agreement with Unionpay International to issue Unionpay cards in association partner banks

* During year-end process, identified accretion,interest expense on series a and b debentures was incorrectly calculated

* During year-end process, Mint identified gain on redemption of Series B debentures, was incorrectly calculated

* Effect of restatements for year-ended december 31, 2014 results in a decrease of net loss from $14.2 million to $11.8 million

* Effect of restatements for year-ended dec 31, 2014 results in a decrease in loss per share from continuing operations from $0.188 per share to $0.113 per share

* In addition, net loss for three months period ended march 31, 2015 decreased from $3,142,505 to $1,918,531 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)