UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 17
May 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 24 points lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.25 percent ahead of the cash market open.
April 28 Agenus Inc
* Agenus reports first quarter 2016 financial results and operational progress
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 loss per share $0.37
* Qtrly revenue $6 million versus $4 million
Q1 earnings per share view $-0.23, revenue view $5.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FDA grants Bayer priority review for investigational compound Copanlisib in Follicular Lymphoma