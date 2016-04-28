BRIEF-Altamir to invest via the Apax France IX fund in Cipres Assurances
* Transaction is expected to be completed in July 2017 Source text: http://bit.ly/2pV7qFW Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
April 28 Bryn Mawr Bank Corp
* Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation reports first quarter net income of $8.3 million, driven by strong loan growth, net interest margin expansion and reduced operating expenses; core net income up from prior quarter
* Q1 earnings per share $0.49
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Net interest income for three months ended march 31, 2016 was $25.9 million, an increase of $473 thousand
* On april 28, 2016, board of directors of corporation declared a quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Transaction is expected to be completed in July 2017 Source text: http://bit.ly/2pV7qFW Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
VIENNA, May 17 Austrian lender Raiffeisen Bank International's first-quarter net profit rose more than expected as its operating income increased and write-downs shrank, it said, citing improving economic conditions in many of its markets.