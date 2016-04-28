April 28 Bryn Mawr Bank Corp

* Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation reports first quarter net income of $8.3 million, driven by strong loan growth, net interest margin expansion and reduced operating expenses; core net income up from prior quarter

* Q1 earnings per share $0.49

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Net interest income for three months ended march 31, 2016 was $25.9 million, an increase of $473 thousand

* On april 28, 2016, board of directors of corporation declared a quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share