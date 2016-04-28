BRIEF-Altamir to invest via the Apax France IX fund in Cipres Assurances
* Transaction is expected to be completed in July 2017
April 28 Capitol Federal Financial Inc
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. reports second quarter fiscal year 2016 results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.16
* Qtrly net interest income increased $556 thousand , or 1.2 pct to $48.5 million from prior quarter
* Net interest income increased $556 thousand , or 1.2 pct, from prior quarter to $48.5 million for current quarter
VIENNA, May 17 Austrian lender Raiffeisen Bank International's first-quarter net profit rose more than expected as its operating income increased and write-downs shrank, it said, citing improving economic conditions in many of its markets.