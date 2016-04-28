April 28 NBCUniversal

* NBCUniversal announces Dreamworks Animation acquisition

* NBCUniversal says Dreamworks Animation has an equity value of about $3.8 billion

* Dreamworks Animation stockholders will receive $41 in cash for each share of dreamworks animation common stock

* Says Dreamworks Animation CEO and Co founder Jeffrey Katzenberg will become chairman of Dreamworks New Media

* NBCUniversal says agreement has been approved by boards of directors of Dreamworks Animation and Comcast

* Comcast was advised by Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP on legal matters

* NBCUniversal says controlling shareholder of Dreamworks Animation has approved agreement by written consent

* NBCUniversal says studio will become part of the Universal Filmed Entertainment

* NBCUniversal says Katzenberg will also serve as a consultant to NBCUniversal

* NBCUniversal says Dreamworks New Media, will be comprised of co's ownership interests in Awesomeness TV and Nova

* "we are fortunate to have illumination founder chris meledandri to help guide growth of Dreamworks Animation business in future" Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)