April 28 Choice Hotels International

* Choice Hotels International signs master development agreement to enter Middle East

* Agreement anticipated to deliver approximately 25 hotels and 8,000 hotel rooms for choice's portfolio in UAE and Saudi Arabia by 2021

* Master development agreement with Equinox Ventures Ltd, jv between Equinox Group Ltd. and Al Tayyar Travel Group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)