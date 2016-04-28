UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 17
May 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 24 points lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.25 percent ahead of the cash market open.
April 28 Choice Hotels International
* Choice Hotels International signs master development agreement to enter Middle East
* Agreement anticipated to deliver approximately 25 hotels and 8,000 hotel rooms for choice's portfolio in UAE and Saudi Arabia by 2021
* Master development agreement with Equinox Ventures Ltd, jv between Equinox Group Ltd. and Al Tayyar Travel Group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* FDA grants Bayer priority review for investigational compound Copanlisib in Follicular Lymphoma