UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 17
May 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 24 points lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.25 percent ahead of the cash market open.
April 28 Universal Truckload Services Inc
* Universal Truckload Services, Inc. Reports first quarter 2016 financial results
* Q1 revenue $260.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $262.7 million
* Q1 earnings per share $0.26
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0 .07 per share of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
May 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 24 points lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.25 percent ahead of the cash market open.
* FDA grants Bayer priority review for investigational compound Copanlisib in Follicular Lymphoma