UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 17
May 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 24 points lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.25 percent ahead of the cash market open.
April 28 Genesis Energy Lp :
* Genesis Energy, L.P. expands its credit facility to $1.7 billion
* Facility includes an accordion feature allowing an increase in total commitments by an additional $300 million
* Lenders unanimously agreed to a total leverage covenant of 5.5 times through maturity date of July 28, 2019. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FDA grants Bayer priority review for investigational compound Copanlisib in Follicular Lymphoma