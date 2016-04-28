BRIEF-Dexia and Cognizant in talks for collaboration on I.T. and business process services
* Dexia and cognizant in exclusive talks for future collaboration on information technology and business process services
April 28 Ally Financial Inc
* Ally Financial names Scott Stengel as general counsel
* Current general counsel William B. Solomon, Jr. will retire effective Sept. 30 , 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 17 London-focussed estate agent Foxtons on Wednesday reported a 25 percent fall in first-quarter revenue as sales commissions almost halved in the latest slump in performance from the firm which once symbolised the capital's property boom.