UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 17
May 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 24 points lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.25 percent ahead of the cash market open.
April 28 (Reuters) -
* Voxx international corporation completes refinancing of credit facilities
* Voxx international corp says entered into an amended and restated $140.0 million credit facility Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )
May 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 24 points lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.25 percent ahead of the cash market open.
* FDA grants Bayer priority review for investigational compound Copanlisib in Follicular Lymphoma