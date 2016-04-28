BRIEF-Vostok Emerging Finance Q1 net profit at $7.1 million
* NET ASSET VALUE WAS $151.5 MILLION AS AT MARCH 31, 2017 (DECEMBER 31, 2016: $144.3 MILLION)
April 28 State Auto Financial Corp
* Q1 operating earnings per share $0.05
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* State auto financial reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.07
* Qtrly net premiums written $ 304.8 million versus $ 307.0 million
* State Auto Financial says book value was $21.95 per share as of march 31, 2016, increase of $0.55 per share from dec. 31, 2015
* Qtrly total revenue $339.2 million versus $334.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
May 17 Property developer British Land said it had reduced the amount of space it was building without secured tenants to below 4 percent, adding that its London office tenants were taking longer to make decisions to take up space.