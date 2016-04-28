BRIEF-FDA grants Bayer priority review for investigational compound Copanlisib
* FDA grants Bayer priority review for investigational compound Copanlisib in Follicular Lymphoma
April 28 Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc
* Alimentation Couche-Tard prices eur750 million offering of senior unsecured notes
* Alimentation Couche-Tard says has priced an offering of EUR 750 million principal amount of 1.875% senior unsecured notes due 2026
* Israeli defence electronics firm Elbit Systems said on Wednesday it won a $166 million contract from a prime contractor to provide operator interface and computer processing capabilities for a U.S. Army platform.