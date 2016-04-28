BRIEF-FDA grants Bayer priority review for investigational compound Copanlisib
* FDA grants Bayer priority review for investigational compound Copanlisib in Follicular Lymphoma
April 28 Onxeo SA :
* Q1 revenue of 782,000 euro versus 918,000 euro ($1.04 million)
* As of March 31, 2016, consolidated cash position amounted to 24.4 million euro, in line with expectations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8821 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Israeli defence electronics firm Elbit Systems said on Wednesday it won a $166 million contract from a prime contractor to provide operator interface and computer processing capabilities for a U.S. Army platform.