BRIEF-FDA grants Bayer priority review for investigational compound Copanlisib
April 28 Intel Corp :
* Intel announces executive promotion
* Diane Bryant has been promoted to executive vice president
* Israeli defence electronics firm Elbit Systems said on Wednesday it won a $166 million contract from a prime contractor to provide operator interface and computer processing capabilities for a U.S. Army platform.