BRIEF-FDA grants Bayer priority review for investigational compound Copanlisib
* FDA grants Bayer priority review for investigational compound Copanlisib in Follicular Lymphoma
April 28 The Coca-Cola Company :
* The board of directors of the Coca-Cola Company elects officers, declares quarterly dividend
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.35 per share
* Helen Smith Price, Christine Quinn elected as vice presidents Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FDA grants Bayer priority review for investigational compound Copanlisib in Follicular Lymphoma
* Israeli defence electronics firm Elbit Systems said on Wednesday it won a $166 million contract from a prime contractor to provide operator interface and computer processing capabilities for a U.S. Army platform.