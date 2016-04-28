BRIEF-FDA grants Bayer priority review for investigational compound Copanlisib
* FDA grants Bayer priority review for investigational compound Copanlisib in Follicular Lymphoma
April 28 Prism Medical Ltd
* Prism Medical Reports results for the first quarter ended February 29, 2016
* Q1 revenue rose 20 percent to C$14.7 million
* qtrly earnings per share from continuing operations $0.01
* Israeli defence electronics firm Elbit Systems said on Wednesday it won a $166 million contract from a prime contractor to provide operator interface and computer processing capabilities for a U.S. Army platform.