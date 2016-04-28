April 28 Cyberoptics Corp :

* Cyberoptics reports strong first quarter sales growth and earnings

* Q1 sales $19.1 million

* Q1 earnings per share $0.33

* Ended q1 with a backlog of $17.7 million, up from $15.0 million at end of 2015

* "we are forecasting strongly improved revenue and operating results for full year"