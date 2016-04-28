BRIEF-FDA grants Bayer priority review for investigational compound Copanlisib
* FDA grants Bayer priority review for investigational compound Copanlisib in Follicular Lymphoma
April 28 Cyberoptics Corp :
* Cyberoptics reports strong first quarter sales growth and earnings
* Q1 sales $19.1 million
* Q1 earnings per share $0.33
* Ended q1 with a backlog of $17.7 million, up from $15.0 million at end of 2015
* "we are forecasting strongly improved revenue and operating results for full year" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* FDA grants Bayer priority review for investigational compound Copanlisib in Follicular Lymphoma
* Israeli defence electronics firm Elbit Systems said on Wednesday it won a $166 million contract from a prime contractor to provide operator interface and computer processing capabilities for a U.S. Army platform.