BRIEF-JKX Oil and Gas signs deal with Schlumberger to stimulate 11 wells in Q2, Q3 of this year
* Signed contract with Schlumberger to stimulate 11 wells with multiple zones in Q2, Q3 of this year
April 28 Cohu Inc :
* Cohu reports first quarter 2016 operating results
* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.07
* Q1 sales $65.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $64.1 million
* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.06
* Sees q2 2016 sales about $74 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Board of directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share
* Q2 revenue view $73.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
TOKYO, May 17 U.S. share futures and the dollar tumbled on Wednesday on worries about more U.S. political turmoil after media reports said President Donald Trump asked then-FBI Director James Comey to end a probe into Trump's former national security advisor.