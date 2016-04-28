BRIEF-JKX Oil and Gas signs deal with Schlumberger to stimulate 11 wells in Q2, Q3 of this year
* Signed contract with Schlumberger to stimulate 11 wells with multiple zones in Q2, Q3 of this year
April 28 Spectranetics Corp :
* Sees fy 2016 non-gaap loss per share $1.03 to $1.14
* Q1 revenue $62.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $60.4 million
* Spectranetics achieves first quarter 2016 revenue of $62.9 million
* Sees fy 2016 loss per share $1.34 to $1.45
* Q1 loss per share $0.40
* Reaffirms its previously given full year 2016 outlook
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $-1.08, revenue view $260.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
