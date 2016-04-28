Standard Life likely to choose Dublin for EU hub -chairman
LONDON, May 17 Insurer and asset manager Standard Life is likely to choose Dublin as the base for its European Union subsidiary after Britain leaves the bloc, its chairman said.
April 28 Orthofix International Nv
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.28 from continuing operations
* Q1 sales $98.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $93.1 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Orthofix international reports first quarter 2016 financial results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.25 from continuing operations
* Orthofix international nv says increases fiscal year 2016 guidance
* Orthofix international nv sees 2016 net sales $ 412 million to $ 416 million
* Orthofix international nv sees 2016 eps from continuing operations $1.35 to $ 1.45
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.27, revenue view $409.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
TOKYO, May 17 Japanese stocks dropped on Wednesday after the dollar eased against the yen on weak U.S. economic data, while financial stocks underperformed hit by lower U.S. yields.