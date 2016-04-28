BRIEF-JKX Oil and Gas signs deal with Schlumberger to stimulate 11 wells in Q2, Q3 of this year
* Signed contract with Schlumberger to stimulate 11 wells with multiple zones in Q2, Q3 of this year
April 28 Gilead Sciences Inc :
* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $3.03
* Gilead sciences inc says reiterates full year 2016 guidance
* Gilead sciences announces first quarter 2016 financial results
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $2.53
* Q1 earnings per share view $3.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly total revenue $7.79 billion versus $7.59 billion
* Gilead sciences inc says q1 harvoni sales $3.02 billion versus $3.58 billion in last year
* Gilead sciences inc says q1 sovaldi sales $1.28 billion versus $972 million last year
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $12.33, revenue view $31.83 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue view $8.12 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Signed contract with Schlumberger to stimulate 11 wells with multiple zones in Q2, Q3 of this year
TOKYO, May 17 U.S. share futures and the dollar tumbled on Wednesday on worries about more U.S. political turmoil after media reports said President Donald Trump asked then-FBI Director James Comey to end a probe into Trump's former national security advisor.