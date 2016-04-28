BRIEF-JKX Oil and Gas signs deal with Schlumberger to stimulate 11 wells in Q2, Q3 of this year
* Signed contract with Schlumberger to stimulate 11 wells with multiple zones in Q2, Q3 of this year
April 28 Amgen Inc :
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $2.90
* Q1 earnings per share view $2.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Amgen's first quarter 2016 revenues increased 10 percent to $5.5 billion and adjusted earnings per share (eps) increased 17 percent to $2.90
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $2.50
* Q1 revenue $5.5 billion versus i/b/e/s view $5.32 billion
* Sees 2016 total revenues in range of $22.2 billion to $22.6 billion
* Sees 2016 adjusted eps in range of $10.85 to $11.20
* Sees 2016 capital expenditures to be approximately $700 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $2.60, revenue view $5.32 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $10.82, revenue view $22.28 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
