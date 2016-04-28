Standard Life likely to choose Dublin for EU hub -chairman
LONDON, May 17 Insurer and asset manager Standard Life is likely to choose Dublin as the base for its European Union subsidiary after Britain leaves the bloc, its chairman said.
April 28 Coherent Inc :
* Coherent, inc. Reports second fiscal quarter results
* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.73
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.99 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $1.04
* Q2 sales $199.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $197.4 million
* Ending backlog expected to ship in next 12 months was $469.3 million at April 2, 2016, compared to a backlog of $370.0 million at January 2, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
TOKYO, May 17 Japanese stocks dropped on Wednesday after the dollar eased against the yen on weak U.S. economic data, while financial stocks underperformed hit by lower U.S. yields.